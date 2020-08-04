wrestling / News
CM Punk, Renee Young, Booker T, More Set for Tonight’s Summerslam 1992 Watch Party
August 4, 2020
– FOX Sports has announced that CM Punk, Renee Young, Booker T, and more will be taking part in a WWE Summerslam 1992 Watch Party tonight. The Watch Party will be available across FOX Sports’ social media channel and the new FOX Sports app.
You can also check it out in the player below starting at 9:00 pm EST. The event will be broadcast at the same time on FS1.
