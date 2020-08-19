wrestling / News

Bret Hart Recalls Meeting Rock For the First Time, Knowing He Was Going to Be a Big Star

August 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
In the latest episode of his Conversations With the Hitman show, Bret Hart recalled his first time meeting The Rock and when he knew Rock would be a big star. You can check out some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On his first time meeting Rock: “When I first met [The Rock], I met him in the dressing room. He had played with the [CFL’s Calgary] Stampeders and got cut. And I think Owen was one of the first guys to talk to him about [pro] wrestling being an alternative, like, maybe being an answer. Like, ‘why don’t you do wrestling?'”

On seeing Rock wrestle for the first time: “And all I know is when he started for WWE at the time, I had been off when he started. I had a hiatus at the time. I came back and I remember walking out, and this was in England, in London, and I remember watching Rock wrestle. And he was doing dropkicks. I remember watching him and he was doing everything. He was like a natural born athlete, he knew all the wrestling stuff, all the basic stuff. He had lots of charisma in his comeback. I remember telling somebody, ‘five years from now, he will be the biggest star in wrestling.’ And I knew it.”

On his liking Rock as a person: “He was a guy who grew up in the business, much like I did. His dad was a wrestler and he was, I’m sure he still is now, one of the nicest guys you’ll ever know. And I don’t ever remember him not being a nice guy, just a total class act. He’s a gentleman and a fun guy. I remember he would sing in the dressing room when he was getting changed, and he would sing, and whistle, and stuff like that. You could tell he was talented, and I always liked Dwayne.”

