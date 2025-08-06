Bret Hart Said He Told GUNTHER Personally About Criticisms Of His Ring Work

A few years ago, Bret Hart expressed his dislike of chops in wrestling, something that WWE superstar GUNTHER is well-known for. The former world heavyweight champion expressed his dislike of Hart’s comments. However, The Hitman isn’t someone who will say something elsewhere and not to your face, apparently. In an interview with The Masked Man Show (via Fightful), Hart said he told GUNTHER personally what he thinks of his use of chops.

He said: “The best wrestling has to pretend to be real. That’s what I did, I tried to make it as real as I could. Contrary to that Gunther guy, who seems like a nice enough guy when I met him, but I hate wrestlers that hurt each other on purpose. I hate it when you’re out there and getting beat up and hurt by a guy for real. Like chops. Who ever won a fight with a chop? What a waste of time. Ric Flair is famous for bringing the chops the way they are now. My dad used to tell wrestlers at Stampede, ‘Nobody ever beat anybody with a chop.’ It’s true. They hurt, they look like shit. They make a big slap sound, but they hurt. When you get chopped by somebody like Ric flair for a 30 minute match and he chops you 15 times, your whole chest the next day is bruises. It hurts to put a shirt on. I used to wrestle Ric Flair and wake up going, ‘Why am I hurting so much? Doesn’t Ric Flair know it’s a show?’ It’s not supposed to be real. I’m not supposed to wake up with a really sore chest. I have no respect for guys that hurt each other all the time. It’s just to me, lazy, shit wrestling when guys like Gunther…I’ve told him this to his face, it’s bullshit. When you’re hurting somebody for real, you’re unprofessional. I wrestled guys and never hurt anybody.“