– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, actor Brett Azar discussed his portrayal of late WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik on the NBC sitcom, Young Rock. He the following on the experience:

“He was really fun. So quiet and loving and the opposite of what you think of when you think of Sheiky. He was so introverted and relaxed. It was cool to get that angle of him… I’ve never had more fun playing a character because the Sheik was so eccentric. As an actor, you can’t f*** it up. You can’t overact. If you mess up your words, Sheiky was saying everything backwards anyway. It was the best character to play. For me, that was the greatest part. I could go in there, mumble a bunch of s***, and it was on cue.”

Wrestling legend The Iron Sheik passed away last week at 81 years old. NBC also canceled Young Rock after the show wrapped its third season.