Brett Lauderdale Says Joey Janela’s Spring Break Changed The Wrestling Industry

Brett Lauderdale says that he believes the first Joey Janela’s Spring Break event for GCW changed the wrestling industry. The first iteration of the event took place in 2017, and Lauderdale talked about how he thinks it changed the business during an interview with Bodyslam.net’s Game Changer Weekly.

“There were multiple launching points throughout the history of GCW,” the GCW owner began (per Fightful). “There were multiple events, situations, and decisions made that included us putting all the chips in and rolling the dice. There were multiple occasions where it was do or die, and we did on every single one of them. That was a matter of confidence and believing the way we were doing things was right and people would get behind us and believe it, and we would deliver. We did it every time. Tournament of Survival 1, a launching point. Spring Break 1.”

He continued, “Spring Break 1 was a launching pad for f**king wrestling as we know it today. Spring Break 1 planted a lot of seeds across the industry. There is zero percent doubt in my mind. There is no doubt about it. Spring Break 1 changed the wrestling business. Depending on who you ask, they’ll tell you how significant or insignificant, but I am 100% confident in knowing Spring Break 1 changed wrestling.”