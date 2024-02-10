Brian Cage Lays Out Handicap Match Open Challenge For AEW Collision

Brian Cage has issued an open challenge for a handicap match to take place on this week’s AEW Collision. Cage issued the challenge during a backstage interview on this week’s Rampage, noting that he was not impressed with how HOOK defeated the Outrunners on last week’s Collision.

Cage then said he was issuing the challenge for his own two-on-one handicap match for this weekend’s show.

The updated lineup for this week’s show, which airs live Saturday on TNT:

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Handicap Match Open Challenge: Brian Cage vs. TBA

* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Esfinge & Star Jr

* Timeless Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kiera Hogan

* We’ll hear from Adam Copeland