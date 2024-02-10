wrestling / News
Brian Cage Lays Out Handicap Match Open Challenge For AEW Collision
Brian Cage has issued an open challenge for a handicap match to take place on this week’s AEW Collision. Cage issued the challenge during a backstage interview on this week’s Rampage, noting that he was not impressed with how HOOK defeated the Outrunners on last week’s Collision.
Cage then said he was issuing the challenge for his own two-on-one handicap match for this weekend’s show.
The updated lineup for this week’s show, which airs live Saturday on TNT:
* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Handicap Match Open Challenge: Brian Cage vs. TBA
* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Esfinge & Star Jr
* Timeless Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kiera Hogan
* We’ll hear from Adam Copeland
Brian Cage isn't impressed by #FTW Champion HOOK's actions from last week on #AEWCollision, so The Machine presents a challenge of his own for TOMORROW NIGHT!
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@BrianCageGMSI | @PrinceKingNana | @730HOOK pic.twitter.com/nxrhwwJMpJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 10, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Scott D’Amore Reportedly Pushed For Higher Budget In TNA, Note On TNA Trying to Sign Braun Strowman
- WWE Reportedly Contacted STARDOM In December About Working Relationship, Note on Current Relationship
- The Rock On Why He Came Back to Wrestling, His Family’s Legacy
- Bret Hart Thinks Text Messages Sound Like Vince McMahon, Calls Allegations ‘Sick & Disgusting’