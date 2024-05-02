Backstage Notes From This Week’s WWE NXT, Superstars Not Being Drafted to NXT

– Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes from last Tuesday’s WWE NXT TV tapings. According to the report, the reason WWE sought not to have Superstars drafted to the NXT roster is because there was a fear that certain talents would view it as a demotion, along with issues on the differences between main roster and NXT contracts. As a result, Superstars were only drafted from NXT to the main roster this year for the WWE Draft.

Additionally, main roster talents are reportedly expected to continue appearing in NXT in the coming months. The report also notes that NXT talents who didn’t get drafted this year largely felt a “sense of relief” that they aren’t being thrown into the deep end of the main roster just yet.

– As previously reported, Wes Lee made his return from injury during last Tuesday’s NXT Spring Breakin’. Fightful reports that Wes Lee received a big reception backstage from other wrestlers, production, and higher-ups ahead of his TV appearance.

– Wendy Choo also reportedly received a big ovation for her in-ring return during the NXT Level Up TV tapings. She appeared to be visibly overwhelmed with emotion for her return matchup.

– While WWE used “Alundra Blayze” as an internal placeholder for Michin ahead of her NXT appearance, WWE used “Mae Young” as a placeholder in internal rundowns for Chelsea Green. Fightful Select also reports that Green has been requested for NXT for quite some time. Since Von Wagner’s release, there have been pitches to pair Green with Robert Stone again on the main roster.

– Lastly, here are the producers for last Tuesday’s NXT Level Up TV tapings, per Fightful Select:

* Norman Smiley and Robert Stone produced Wendy Choo vs. Wren Sinclair.

* Robbie Brookside produced Josh Briggs vs. Cutler James.

* AJ Winkler produced Stacks and Luca Crusifino vs. Dante Chen and Dion Lennox.

* Finally, Corey Weston was the producer for Je’Von Evans vs. Riley Osborne.