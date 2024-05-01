Wes Lee Returns On WWE NXT, Update On Status

Wes Lee made his return to WWE TV on tonight’s NXT, and a new report has an update on his status. Lee returned at night two of NXT Spring Breakin’, confronting Oba Femi after Femi defeated Ivar to retain the NXT North American Championship.

Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan has confirmed that according to people in NXT, Lee is officially cleared to return to the ring. It was believed at one point that Lee would miss at least a year.

It was noted later on NXT that Lee has been cleared and a match was teased between him and Josh Briggs.