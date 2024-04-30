Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas here as usual, and tonight we get the conclusion of Spring Breakin’! Last week’s show was quite consequential as Trick Williams won the NXT Championship from Ilja Dragunov, who is now heading to Raw thanks to the Draft. Meanwhile, a number of stars made plays for new positions in the wake of soon-to-depart NXT stars as Lexis King, Sol Ruca and Tatum Paxley made big statements. This week’s show will see the NXT Tag Team Championship on the line as Axiom and Nathan Frazer defend against the Authors of Pain. In addition, Oba Femi will defend the NXT North American Championship against Ivar, while Natalya battles Lola Vice in NXT Underground and Thea Hail takes on Jacy Jayne. Should be a fun show that will hopefully give us an idea of what a post-Draft NXT looks like.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We kick off with a video montage highlighting the events of NXT Spring Breakin’ night one including The Family defeating the NQCC, Roxanne Perez retaining the NXT Women’s Title against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley, the Lola Vice & Natalya NXT Underground contract signing, the Beach Brawl between Sol Ruca and Blair Davenport, and of course Trick William’s NXT Championship win over Ilja Dragunov.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center with the new NXT Champion heading to the ring! Trick makes his way to the ring as the crowd chants along with his theme song and Booker T does his thing.

Trick gets a mic and says he likes it. He says he wants to get straight to business. He talked about this, he dreamt about it, he prayed for it and we all wanted it: Trick Williams is your new NXT Champion. He says a lot of people helped him get to this moment but he’s focusing on one tonight: Ilja Dragunov. He says they went to war multiple time and pushed him to new levels. He thanks Ilja for everything he did for Trick’s career, and says Raw just got a good one.

But as for NXT, we’re entering a new era, and he’s going to call it the Whoop That Era. And he guarantees in this Whoop That Era, we will continue to break records and make history.

Here comes Lash Legend! Lash congratulates “Tricky” and says she had to come out and let him know he did his thing last week. And guess what? He’s now the new NXT Champion, let’s talk about it. Lash asks for help getting in the ring and Trick is a gentleman. Lash has an envelope and says that Trick is the hottest superstar in NXT, so he’s feeling himself. He has the entire NXT and WWE Universe rocking him.

Trick says they aren’t going to pretend that when they were last out here, Lash tried to smack him. Now that he’s got gold, she wants a taste? He says she thinks he’s her little Reese’s Cup and wants to take off the gold to get straight to the chocolate on the inside. Lash doesn’t like Reece’s, she likes Kit Kats. Trick says he’ll break her off then.

Lash says to wait a minute, that’s enough. That’s Trick’s problem: his head is in the clouds, not focused. But he’s got something for her right here. Trick asks what’s in the envelope and she says it’s the truth. Trick says to stop playing games. Lash says all jokes aside, enjoy the NXT Title run because soon it’ll all come crashing down and things are going to get really, really hot. Lash gives Trick a look and walks off.

* Arianna and Georgina are at a restaurant to learn about fine dining etiguette. Georgina says they won’t learn about ladies tonight at NXT Underground, and Grace tells her to be quiet before teaching her how to take a sip of water. Georgina burbs and Grace says she’s never been more appalled. Georgina talks about tonight’s NA Championship match with big meaty men slapping meat. Grace says combat never solves anything and they use their words, not their fists. Georgina says that doesn’t matter as Axiom and Nathan Frazer try to defend their titles against AOP. Georgina talks about how you can stab someone in the back and how she hopes Thea beats Jacy Jayne. Grace goes for a toast, Georgina drinks all the water and burps again.

* Earlier today, Lola Vice and Shayna Baszler survived the parking lot, as did Natalya and Karmen Petrovic.

NXT North American Championship Match

Oba Femi vs. Ivar

They start shoving each other right off the bat and trade shoulder blocks before Femi hits a couple of shots and sends Ivar into the ropes. Ivar nails Femi and clotheslines him over the top, then dives off the apron onto him! Ivar rolls Femi into the ring and goes up top — he leaps but Femi ducks. Bowerslam by Ivar gets one.

Ivar with back elbows to Femi in the corner, but Femi shoves him away. Ivar charges in but is caught into a uranage backbreaker. Femi with a shot in the corner and he whips Ivar across the ring into the corner, Ivar spills to the outside and Femi follows to batter him. Irish whip but Ivar reverses and Femi goes into the steel steps. He charges at Femi and leaps onto him, breaking the guardrail as we go to PIP break.

We’re back and Ivar and Femi are battling on the ropes. Ivar knocks Femi to the floor and climbs up top — somersault splash! Both men slow to get up but they get to the ring in time and climb to their feet to trade blows. Back and forth, Femi reverses an Irish whip and hits a backdrop. Ivar is back up though and hits a springboard back body block, only to be knocked down with a big lariat.

Femi charges at Ivar with repeated strikes in the corner, but he does one too many and Ivar with a roundhouse kick for two. Ivar goes up top again but Femi is up and stops Ivar, then gets him ON HIS SHOULDERS! Big Samoan drop, cover gets a nearfall.

Both men to their knees and now feet, Ivar with a roundhouse and another to knock him down. Ivar up top — MOOONSAULT! Ivar covers but Femi’s foot gets on the ropes. Ivar up now and plays to the crowd, Femi charges in but Ivar knocks him down. Ivar back up again, Femi up and puts Ivar on his shoulders — electric chair! Femi has hulked up! BIG pop-up powerbomb gets three.

Winner: Oba Femi (11:01)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Two big men going at it, that’s what we expected and that’s what we got. It was well executed but little suspense, as no one thought Ivar was winning this.

WES LEE IS HERE! Wes’ music hits and he’s in the audience! Wes comes down to step onto the guardrail and leaps straight to the steps before climbing in and staring Femi down.

* Thea is VERY hyped to kick Jacy’s ass tonight and Fallon says she won’t be out there after last week with Jaida and she needs to mind her own business, especially with not being drafted. Thea tells Fallon not to let Jaida get in her head and everyone convinces her to come with.

Thea Hail vs. Jacy Jayne

The two jaw at each other and Jacy slaps Thea, who slaps Jacy back. Jacy tackles Thea down and beats on her but Thea reverses it until Jacy shoves her out of the ring. Jacy goes for a baseball slide but Thea avoids it and slides in, Chase U distracts Jacy and Thea hits her baseball slide.

Back in the ring, Thea off the top but Jacy dodges and hits a senton as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Thea elbows her way off Jacy’s shoulders but gets knocked down. Jacy with a senton that doesn’t totally hit, Thea hits her own senton and goes for a springboard coffin drop but Jacy counters into a neckbreaker. Jacy throws Thea into the turnbuckles and takes aim, going for a corner senton but Thea dodges. They’re back up and nail each other with shots to fall down.

Back up and Thea takes over with punches and leaping forearms. Off the ropes with a leaping neckbreaker, Michinoku Driver gets a nearfall. Thea puts Jacy in the corner and goes in for an elbow, into the ropes but Jacy with a roll-up for two. They go to the floor, Fallon makes the save for Thea when Jazmyn tries to take her out. Thea’s back in and locks in the Kimura Lock for the win!

Winner: Thea Hail (7:58)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Nice to see the storyline finish up, it was fun but there’s something to be said about ending at the right time. Solid match, they worked hard here.

After the match, Chase U celebrates — and Fallon lays out Thea! Fallon walks by Jacy and Jazmyn (Jacy is bloodied by the way) and walks to the back.

* We get a vignette with Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe talking about their accomplishments and their athleticism and intelligence. They say tonight is the first step in their NXT journey.

* Karmen is giving Natalya some sparring before NXT Underground. She says Nattie’s got this and is ready, Nattie says she’s going to break Lola.

The O.C. vs. Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe

Tyriek starts with Anderson and lock up, Tyriek shoves Karl back and drives elbows in the corner. Tyson in and gets whipped into a splash on Anderson, whip into the ropes and runs him over. Tyriek tags back in, double body block and stomp. Tyriek with a shoulderlock, Karl gets a shot in but gets battered. Tyson tags back in, off the ropes with a stomp to the head by Tyriek and Tyson with a splash for two.

Tyriek tags back in and gets a headlock but Anderson backs him into the hostile corner and Gallows tags in for big strikes. He puts Tyriek in the corner and talks shit, but Tyriek reverses and lays into Gallows. Gallows fires back and locks in a chinlock.

Tyriek manages to get Gallows on his shoulder to break the hold, tags to both and Tyson in hot. He hits a big dropkick on Anderson, Karl in the corner and gets a boot up on a charge but Tyson with a side suplex. Big uppercut off the ropes, he tags in Tyriek, Gallows in but gets planted by both men. Anderson manages to get a kick to Tyriek and then hits a BIG spinebuster!

Gallows in now and big boots a charging Tyson, MAGIC KILLER! That’s it.

Winner: The O.C. (4:14)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Too short to mean much, especially since it handed DuPont and Igwe a loss in their debut.

* Ava is on the phone with Adam Pearce and says she has a big announcement as she heads to the ring.

* We get a montage of the NXT call-ups in the draft with the reaction from the Capitol Wrestling Center. We also see Johnny Moss, Alex Winkler and Robbie Brookside talking about seeing talent getting called up and how it makes way for new talent. Brookside says the future of WWE has never been better.

* Ava is in the ring and says as GM, nothing makes her prouder than when NXT stars get to showcase their talent on Raw and Smackdown. They’ll be missed, but NXT needs to keep pushing forward and she can’t help but wonder who will take their place. There’s a huge opportunity at NXT Battleground when they crown the first-ever Women’s North American Champion. And it will be in a ladder match.

She says the female roster will compete in a combine starting next week and the most impressive compete in qualifiers for the six-woman ladder match. She believes their women’s division is the best in pro wrestling and Battleground is another chance to show that.

Here comes Jaida Parker who says it’s big news, but that Jaida Parker is the next big thing and Ava can have her combine, but she’s going to demolish them. And she’ll be the woman holding that title.

Here’s Sol Ruca! She says Parker isn’t missing confidence, but there’s one thing she won’t be: the first Women’s North Americna Champion. But you can find her at the top of the combine leaderboard and the top of the ladder.

Here’s Arianna Grace! She tells them to keep their decorum, why be so aggressive? A ladder match? Why can’t they just decide who’s champion by simply–

It’s MICHIN! Michin says hold up, princess. Did someone say ladders? She has unfinished business in her old stomping grounds. She says ever since Ava announced the title, it’s been the talk of every roster and she wants in the combine. Grace says it’s so nice to meet Michin and introduces herself. She says it deeply pains her to relay the unfortunate news: Michin is disqualified. Michin responds with a punch and all the women come out for a big brawl as Arianna tries to stop it.

* The Street Profits are here to meet with Axiom and Nathan Frazer. Axiom says they need to be focused for tonight. Dawkins says they’ve been facing AOP for a while and tonight’s gonna hurt, but Ford says they’ll show where they belong. Dawkins says AOP don’t have heart, and they say to always remember: never slow down.

* Lola is warming up with Shayna, who says Nattie’s a vet and knows her submissions so they should work on ground game. Lola says no need when you have the fastest hands in NXT.

Shawn Spears vs. Ridge Holland

They circle to start and Spears ducks a lockup, hitting a kick. Spears dodges and weaves, chops Ridge in the corner and then rolls out of the ring when Holland goes after him. And we’re on PIP break.