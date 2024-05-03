Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 5.02.24  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and JBL

-Taped: T-Mobile Arena, Kansas City, MO

Katana Chance and Kaiden Carter vs. Chelsea Green and Piper Nevin

-Sadly, this will be out last Chelsea appearance on Main Event for at least a year as she is SmackDown bound. I told myself I would not cry! Piper jumps Carter before the bull and bullies her around the ring. Tag to Chelsea for some double team offense that leads to a two count. Carter fights back, but gets ripped down by the hair. Chelsea rides the bull as she chokes Carter on the middle rope. Tag to Piper for a few shots and then back to Chelsea who honors Diesel with a boot choke in the corner. Piper back and she talks some trash, so Carter punches her in the face. Piper misses a cannon ball in the corner, and the hot tag is made to Katana. She runs wild on Chelsea as she connects with a shot-gun dropkick. Running corner clothesline! She comes off the top with a double stomp to the back and then tandem offense for a two count as Piper makes the save. Carter ends up being legal and gets a two off a roll-up. Green catches Carter and holds her in place so Piper can get a splash for two as this time Katana makes the save. Piper accidentally hits Chelsea with a clotheline as Carter ducked out of the way. Superkick from Carter and then she avoids a charge in the corner. Unprettier is blocked and Chelsea eats a superkick. Tag to Chance and they hit The After Party for the pin at 5:14.

Winners: Katana Chance and Kaider Carter via pin at 5:14

-The result may seem weird, but Chelsea is off to SmackDown and this was her doing the honors on her way out of the “territory.” Match was solid but the crowd was weird as either they were that quiet or they had the crowd machine on low. **

-Back to RAW where Bronson Reed attacked Sami Zayn backstage!

-Hulu commercials!

-Back to RAW as Sami Zayn defends his IC Title against Bronson Reed. It’s Sami vs. a Monster, so you know it’s going to work and be a rock solid match. No winner as Chad Gable hits Sami with a German Suplex as he was going for the pin. Reed is not happy, so Gable gets planted with a Death Valley Driver. I smell a Triple Threat Match!

-Back to SmackDown as Nia Jax attacks Bayley on commentary during a Naomi/Tiffany match. Nia takes out Naomi for not minding her business.

-WWE Speed! Only on X! I think I am going to review the Tournament Matches once it wraps up.

-Hulu commercials!

-Back to RAW as Becky Lynch celebrates her Title Win and wants to find a new #1 contender. Here’s Liv Morgan who feels Becky owes her one for taking out Rhea Ripley. The crowd is not happy about that! Here’s Nia Jax (who is heading to SmackDown, but that doesn’t take effect until next week), and she feels she should be Champion right now. Liv steps up and wants Nia in a match.

-Back to RAW as we join Liv vs. Nia in progress with Tiffany Stratton watching from ringside. Here’s Naomi to attack Tiffany, and distract Nia enough for Liv to hit Oblivion for the win.

-Saturday! Backlash: France! Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton!

-Hulu commercials!

-Back to SmackDown where Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles sign their contract for Backlash: France! BULLET CLUB EXPLODES! Nice change of pace to have a contract signing not end in a brawl.

-This Friday on SmackDown: A-Town Down Under defend the WWE Tag Titles against The Street Profits! Also, the first ever edition of The RKO Show!

Legado Del Fantasma (Berto and Angel) vs. The Creed Brothers

-I am having flashbacks to Pandemic Era Main Event when Angel and Humberto where on this show all the time. For those new, I am a big fan of Angel, so this will make up for losing Chelsea. Julius starts with Angel as Blake reminds us these teams faced off in a TLC Match at NXT Halloween Havoc. I should probably go check that show out at some point. Julius SMASHES as he gets a double leg and just pounds away. Angel bails to the floor and then tags in Berto. He gets taken down easily and tag is made to Brutus. JBL MENTIONED EDGE AND CHRISTIAN COMMENTARY! THEY ARE RETURNING HOME! Or, something like that! Blind tag to Angel and he catches Julius with a knee on the apron and that sends us to our break at 2:15.

-Backlash: France: Rhodes vs. Styles! This Saturday!

-1:23 of Hulu commercials!

-Back at 4:23 with Angel setting Julius up top. He pounds away and tags Garza for some double clubbering! Creed gets hung in the Tree of Woe which leads to a two count. Dragon Sleeper from Angel, but Julius breaks easily. He tries to get the tag, but Angel cuts him off. Double Superkick gets a two count! Julius blocks a suplex and hits a jumping knee. Hot tag to Brutus and he runs wild with suplexes on Berto and Angel. The crowd is popping, but still sounds somewhat muted. Northern Lights Suplex that ends up pinning both Berto and Angel for a two count. Angel ends up getting a kick to the face. Double team offense that ends with a dropkick to the face from Angel gets another two count. Julius in for the save and more suplexes! Brutus Ball to the floor from the apron and then the proper one from the top on Burto is enough for the pin at 8:28.

Winners: The Creed Brothers via pin at 8:28

-This was fine as well with things picking up once Brutus got the hot tag. The Creeds are still on cruise control working this show for experience until the call is made to have them join Gable down the line. **1/4

-Back to RAW as Logan Paul cuts a promo where he insults the crowd and makes friends with Patrick Mahomes. BOO THIS MAN! Sorry, Niner fan and it still hurts! Jey Uso interrupts, but Judgment Day attack which lets Paul get Super Bowl rings from Mahomes. Jey ducks and punching bag, JD McDonagh gets blasted. Paul and Balor double Jey, but the returning Braun Strowman makes the save.

-Hulu commercials!

-Back to RAW for our Six Man Main Event Party Match: Judgment Day vs. Jey Uso, Ricochet, and Andrade! Fun match with everyone getting some shine and Jey gets the pin on Balor to give him another win on his road to Backlash. Judgment Day having issues is teased once again.

-Thanks for reading!