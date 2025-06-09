Brian Cage Has Knee Replacement Surgery, Goes Back to Gym Days Later

In a post on Instagram, Brian Cage revealed that he recently had knee replacement surgery and returned to the gym only four days later. This was also eight weeks after having his quad tendon repaired.

He wrote: “4 days post knee replacement (8 weeks post quad tendon repair) and I’m already back in the gym @projectwellbeingllc

Love me, hate me, or somewhere in-between, you can’t deny I’m a fucking machine!

I’ve been dealing with excessive knee pain for years and have been working through it with the intention of going under the knife after All In. With the unfortunate set back of tearing my quad, I figured F it, let’s just get em both done. Not an easy or fun choice, but I’m gonna come back ripping heads off. Especially if this is me right now after surgery.

Shout out to @kingricochet for filming and getting our set in. #gmsi”