– AEW’s Brian Cage was originally scheduled to work this weekend’s AAA TripleMania XXXI: Mexico City event. However, it appears he was forced off the card due to some type of injury. Cage was originally scheduled to compete in a Latin American Championship Match against Penta, QT Marshall, and Dralistico. Cage shared a video earlier today, noting he was hospitalized, preventing him from going to TripleMania XXXI.

Brian Cage revealed he was in the emergency room which caused him to miss his flight and match at the AAA show. He did not reveal the nature of the injury. However, he did write in the caption, “For those who have asked or hoped to see me at #TriplemaniaXXXI last night, here’s why I wasn’t there. I’m gonna be just fine. Only sidelined very briefly, I’ll be gtg next week!”

You can check out Cage’s video below.