Brian Cage Wins World Title at Impact Rebellion, Michael Elgin Debuts (Video)

– Brian Cage put Johnny Impact’s title reign to an end at Impact Rebellion, only to run straight into a debuting Michael Elgin. Cage defeated Impact via the drill claw to take home the title, beginning his first reign with the title. You can see video below from the match.

After the match, Michael Elgin came out to the ring and confronted Cage, indicating that he was coming for the championship. After Cage said he’d face Elgin any time, the latter attacked him and hit a spinning powerbomg. Elgin was most recently with NJPW, having finished his commitments there at the beginning of the month.

Impact’s title reign ends at 196 days, having won it at Bound for Glory from Austin Aries. Our full coverage of the PPV is here.