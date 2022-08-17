Brian Gewirtz Reveals He’s Helped Chris Jericho With His Promos in AEW

– During a recent interview with the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz revealed that he’s continued to help Chris Jericho and given him some promo lines since Jericho signed with AEW. Gewirtz stated the following (Fightful):

“I’ve always maintained a great friendship with Jericho. He called me a couple of times and I threw stuff out at him. He even called me out one time because he asked me about something and I was like, ‘Well, I’m in Australia for Young Rock, I haven’t been able to watch the show.’ He’s like, ‘You have a f***ing computer don’t you? Just watch the damn thing.’ ‘Well, I can’t argue with that, you’re right.’ There are a couple of, I kind of remember, I don’t remember specifically what the lines were. If a wrestler calls me and asks for a line, I’d love to help.”

Chris Jericho signed with AEW in early 2019 and has been part of the company since its inception. Gewirtz’s new book, There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE, is now available.