Brian Johnson Signs New Deal With ROH

Ring of Honor has announced that ‘The Mecca’ Brian Johnson has signed a new contract with the company after his loss to Danhausen last month.

Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Brian Johnson has re-signed with the company.

Johnson, who calls himself “The Mecca,” was a member of the first class of the new ROH Dojo in 2018. He competed in the 2019 Top Prospect Tournament, but was eliminated in the first round.

Johnson made his Final Battle debut last month, but he lost to Danhausen by disqualification on ROH’s biggest show of the year.