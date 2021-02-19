wrestling / News
ROH News: Brian Johnson’s TV Title Shot Set For March, New Roundtable Coming, Black History Month Videos
February 19, 2021 | Posted by
– Brian Johnson’s ROH World TV Title shot will take place early next month. Kevin Ecks announced in his weekly column that Johnson’s match against Dragon Lee will stream on the ROH Facebook page on March 7th at 7 PM ET.
– It was also announced that the next ROH Roundtable will debut on February 24th. It will feature Caprice Coleman, Shane Taylor, Kenny King and World Famous CB discussing Black Excellence in Pro Wrestling.
– ROH also released a couple of videos for Black History Month featuring Jay Lethal’s first World Title win and Cheeseburger teaming with Jushin Liger:
