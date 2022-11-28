Brian Kendrick Hopes To Help Others Learn From His Mistakes

In an interview with Icons of Sports Entertainment (via Fightful, Brian Kendrick said that he hopes to teach younger generations and help them learn from his own mistakes. Kendrick was under fire earlier this year after anti-Semitic comments he made years ago resurfaced.

He said: “I wouldn’t give the advice to me because I don’t want to change my life. I’d be happy to help kids learn from my mistakes. I don’t wish I was in AJ Styles’ shoes because this is the path that I’m supposed to be on, but what AJ has done right, what all these guys have done right, where I have failed, what I would tell them is, you can’t allow yourself any excuses. You have to put in the work. What I would tell young me is that , for me, my attitude, hubris, all of that have led to downfalls over and over again. I’ve had to pick myself up and start over several times in pro wrestling. Sometimes, it’s because of a lack of humility.”