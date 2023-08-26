– During a recent interview with Sam Roberts, Impact Wrestling talent and former WWE Superstar Brian Myers recalled his relationship with Vince McMahon while working for WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Brian Myers on his relationship with Vince McMahon: “I always had a great relationship with him and somewhere along the lines in my first run, I did something, and I don’t know where it was or what match it was but he went, he’s a good hand. If I need someone to look great, he’s my go to guy and I for sure was. Between training with The Rock and things like that, I remember one time when Neville/PAC got called up, he said in the meeting, Road Dogg came out and told me he was like, ‘He’s gotta work with Hawkins cause I want to see what he’s got and hopefully we can make a highlight video for this guy out of this match cause I know Hawkins will be able to do all this cool stuff.’ Things like that, and things he said to my face. I don’t know how it happened. It’s maybe not the best way to be seen, I don’t know if he saw me as a superstar but it’s definitely flattering in the sense that he knows I’m capable of what I’m supposed to be doing.”

On doing producing work when he was injured in 2018: “I don’t know if this is true because Mark Carrano is one of the biggest liars in the history of wrestling, but I got hurt in 2018. I got a hernia, which isn’t a big deal but I had to have surgery and I was going to be out for two months. At this point, I’d be on the road two years straight through the losing streak thing and I was like, ‘Oh shit, this is kind of cool. I can hang at home with my daughter and watch football.’ Got it all situated, the next day Carrano is calling me and he’s like, ‘Hey, Vince saw your name on the injury report but he’d rather you intern as a producer the whole time you’re out to learn that side of the business.’ That was his word. Carrano actually told me when he re-hired me that Vince picked my name off a list of potential people.”