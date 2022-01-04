Brian Myers Recalls Pitching Major Wrestling Figure Podcast to WWE

Brian Myers recently discussed how he and Matt Cardona pitched the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast to WWE during an appearance on Vickie Guerrero’s show. Myers talked about how WWE rejected the idea and discussed bonding with Cardona over their love of action figures, plus more. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On pitching The Major Wrestling Figure podcast to WWE: “We tried to give the show to the WWE, but they didn’t get it. We were like, ‘you’ve got UpUpDownDown with Xavier Woods, which is the video game space that makes this company a lot of money. This is the same exact thing about wrestling figures.’ They basically told us to, ‘shut the f**k up.’ So we just did it on our own anyway. Thank the wrestling gods because they would have owned it today and it’s my baby. It’s so special to me and the fans that listen, they know. It’s an unbelievable thing, I am so grateful for it.”

On bonding with Cardona over their love of collecting action figures: “When Matt and I met it was at wrestling school and we were a little confrontational because we were so similar. It was an unspoken rivalry, you know a competition? Then the thing that broke the ice was we somehow realized we each collected wrestling figures. We were like, ‘okay, you’re 18 and you play with wrestling figures too? Me too, okay.’ It was a pretty decent icebreaker that got us going. We never stopped collecting ever. We just weren’t so outspoken about it.”

On their Figure It Out show: “So that was brought to us by a guy that we had befriended that worked in the digital department. He basically was like, ‘I’ll film this if you guys do it,’ we said, ‘okay, sure.’ We did it, we would literally spend our free time and money to make the show. And once it was edited up I thought it was a pretty fun little thing and people were enjoying it. We never advertised it, we never spoke of it, we never got paid for it,” he claimed. “God forbid we never got reimbursed for any of the outlandish purchases we did on that show.

“Then we were like, there’s something here. So we wrote what we thought was a very professional email to the people that worked for the WWE Network. At the time it’s pre-Peacock, obviously. We got back kind of a scathing email of like, ‘this is not up to our standards, blah, blah, blah, this will never be on the Network. We were like, ‘okay, we tried, it is what it is, onto the next thing,’” Myers stated. “And then months later there’s a tweet, ‘watch Figure It Out on the WWE Network.’ That’s how lost the communication was.”