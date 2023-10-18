Brie and Nikki Garcia Want One More Run in Wrestling, Say It Depends On Nikki’s Surgeon

In an interview with Not Skinny but Not Fat (via Fightful), Nikki and Brie Garcia said they are hoping to return to the ring for one last run but it depends on Nikki getting cleared. Nikki suffered a broken neck in 2015.

Brie said: “Especially because my husband’s at AEW, but I’m still surrounded a lot by wrestling because he and I, we talk about it all the time. He’s fully in it, and he just had an incredible match this Sunday at their big pay-per-view, All Out. I watch everything, and when I see the women wrestle and all that, I always am like, ‘Ah!’”

Nikki added: “We want one last run. Especially when our sons are a little older and they could sit and watch their mommies kick ass and if my surgeon allows me to.“