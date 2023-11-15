– During a recent interview with Iridian Fierro on WGN Radio 720, AEW star Dr. Britt Baker discussed appearing in Doja Cat’s recent AEW collaborative music video, “Paint the Town Red.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Britt Baker on filming the music video: “So, it was very last minute. Everything was really hush-hush, we really didn’t know much about it. We knew the song, the artist, and that’s it. We didn’t really know. We showed up that day and they were like ‘You’re doing this,’ and we did it, and it was done. It was all done in a day,” she revealed. “I was kind of like, ‘I wonder how this is going to turn out.'”

On finally seeing the video: “Then, when I saw the video, they did it so fast, it was like a week-two week’s time. I was like, ‘This is one of the coolest things I’ve ever done,’ but it was in an asylum, which was haunted, and I don’t do ghosts. I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no, no.’ Some of the crew there were telling me stories. I don’t even know if they were messing with me or what, but I was like, ‘Listen, don’t tell me another thing or you’re coming with a bathroom. You’re coming with me here. I’m not walking by myself if you tell me another frickin ghost story about this place.'”