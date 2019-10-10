AEW News: Britt Baker & Bea Priestley Comment on Baker’s Black Eye, Young Bucks Congratulate Private Party

– Britt Baker and Bea Priestley took to Twitter to comment on Baker receiving a black eye during their tag team match on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Baker received a black eye during her team-up with Riho against Priestley and Emi Sukura. Baker suggested that the injury came at Priestley’s hands, perhaps when she got knocked off the apron, and Priestley said Baker “got away easy”:

– AEW posted video of the Young Bucks reacting to their AEW Tag Team Tournament first round loss to Private Party on this week’s show. The two say they were disappointed to lose but that Private Part was “the better team tonight.” They congratulate their opponents and wish them good luck: