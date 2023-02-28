– During a recent interview with FOX Sports AU, AEW star Dr. Britt Baker discussed her current AEW TV time and how it’s “backed off” some and her current AEW schedule being both a “blessing and a curse.” Below are some highlights:

Britt Baker on how some of her TV time in AEW has “backed off”: “Right now I’m not having weekly matches, I’m not having weekly promos, so it’s a little bit backed off. I try not to bother him and bug him (Khan) because there are 100s of other wrestlers texting him on a daily basis, I’m sure. But for example, when I was champion, I was texting with Tony several times a week with different ideas, and he was sending me his ideas, and he’s very straight-up with me. He’d tell me ‘Britt, that’s not a good idea, I don’t like that’, or ‘hey, let’s make this better’, and I really appreciate that from my boss. Honesty is one of the most helpful fools anyone can ever give you when you’re learning your craft, especially when you’re learning TV professional wrestling. I couldn’t ask for a better boss than Tony Khan and he has helped me so much growing as a performer, as a wrestler, as a human being. He’s really a special guy and we’re lucky to work for him.”

Baker on the AEW schedule: “Anything that’s gonna help the roster and the product is good for us, as long as no-one’s getting too beat up or too worn down. Selfishly I love it (the schedule) because of my career as a dentist but also three hours a week of TV is not a lot of time when you have so many talented wrestlers you’re trying to get on TV, to tell their stories, to have these great matches. It’s kind of a blessing and a curse, I love it but you always want more.”