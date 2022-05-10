wrestling / News
‘Brock Lesnar Guy’ Notes WWE Reused Footage Of Him For WrestleMania Backlash
May 10, 2022 | Posted by
The “Brock Lesnar Guy” noticed that WWE reused old footage of him for a WrestleMania Backlash crowd shot, and took to social media to point it out. The wrestling superfan, who is a regular at WWE and AEW shows, posted a video to twitter that shows him in a crowd shot for a vignette from Backlash for the Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss match, which he then showed was taken from a 2012 episode of Raw during a John Cena in-ring rap.
You can see the clip below:
Recycled Lesnar Guy.#WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/9GvR2lyGYh
— Brock Lesnar Guy (@BrockLesnarGuy) May 9, 2022
