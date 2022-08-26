wrestling / News

Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee and Others Also At Vince McMahon Birthday Dinner (Pics)

August 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brock Lesnar Vince McMahon Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday with a dinner in New York, joined by an unidentified female companion. John Cena was present, along with his wife Shay Shariatzadeh. PWInsider reports that there were others in attendance, including Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee and The Undertaker. A photo of Lesnar and McAfee at the restaurant has popped up online and can be seen below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee, Vince McMahon, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading