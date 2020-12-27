Chris Jericho, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Others React to Death of Brodie Lee

The wrestling world continues to react to the tragic death of Brodie Lee. Chris Jericho, AJ Styles, Sheamus and Drew Gulak have posted their reactions, which you can see below.

Chris Jericho wrote: “It’s Saturday. You know what that means…

Backstage in Mexico in 2015. Brodie was annoyed that he didn’t have his own merch t-shirt, so one of the brothers got a bunch made in his honor. We all wore them in tribute to the dude, cause everybody loved him. Just a wonderful man and a kickass worker….we never had a bad match and I probably worked with him 50 times. I was a big fan of his and even helped bring him into @allelitewrestling…where he did the best work of his career in a very short time. I’m gonna try to find that goofy fuckkn shirt and if I do, I’m going to hang it on my wall so I can be reminded daily what a legit great person looks like. Thanks Jon…you were one in a million and a true brother’s brother. #BrodieLee #LukeHarper #JonHuber #BigRig”

AJ Styles posted a photo with Lee and the caption: “Freaking loved this guy.”

Sheamus wrote: “Jon was an awesome human being. He was loved and respected by everyone who knew him. A great man and even better husband & father. There are so many broken hearts tonight. Thank you for the great memories brother. #RipBrodieLee”

Drew Gulak wrote: “I loved Jon Huber very much! One of the absolute best people I have had the pleasure of being around both in and out of the ring. I am so fortunate to have been able to get to know him and spend time with him. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and his fans. #RIPBrodieLee”

Dolph Ziggler wrote: “A big man among men inside the ring & more importantly, outside of the ring. Absolutely Beloved”

