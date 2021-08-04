Bronson Rechsteiner Appears as Security Guard Choked Out By Samoa Joe During WWE NXT

– Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of former WCW and WWE star Rick Steiner, was part of the Samoa Joe and Karrion Kross segment on last night’s edition of WWE NXT on SyFy. Rechsteiner portrayed the security guard who got assaulted and choked out by Joe during the segment.

Bronson Rechsteiner previously signed with WWE earlier this year, and he was part of the biggest new Performance Center class ever. Rechsteiner previously was an All-American running back at Kennesaw State University. You can see a video of the segment featuring Rechsteiner below: