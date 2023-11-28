Bronson Reed Calls CM Punk’s Raw Appearance “Surreal”

In a recent appearance with Busted Open Radio, Bronson Reed shared his reaction to observing CM Punk’s promo at WWE Raw yesterday (via Fightful). According to Reed, the moment encapsulates how swiftly the industry can change, bringing the unexpected to reality in a short period of time. You can find a highlight from Reed and listen to the full podcast below.

On seeing Punk’s in-ring promo at Raw: “In my opinion, I think it’s good for WWE. It’s great business. I think you’d be silly not to bring him out. It was sort of surreal honestly to see him there last night and doing his promo in the ring. It’s just something I didn’t, even two months ago, I was like, ‘Ah, that’ll never happen.’ So [it was] very surreal.”