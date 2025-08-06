Brooke Hogan Reveals That Hulk Hogan Turned Down Walking Her Down The Aisle at Her Wedding

During an appearance on the Bubba Army podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Brooke Hogan spoke more about her estrangement from her father, WWE legend Hulk Hogan, noting that he refused to walk her down the aisle at her wedding. She noted that it wouldn’t have included Linda Hogan, and it was planned to be a small wedding.

She said: “My dad knew we were going to get married because Steve [Oleksy, husband] had to ask him. I was like ‘Well, I want you to walk me down the aisle.’ And he goes: ‘I don’t… Nope… I don’t do weddings; I don’t do funerals anymore.’ I said ‘Dad, even for me?’ He goes: ‘Nope, you guys have fun. You got my blessing, but, like, I’m not… You know… You can’t get me to leave the beach. And I asked my dad: ‘Dad, for real, if you had to go back in time and, you know, have kids, would you do it ’cause Steve and I are thinking about having kids?’ and he said no. So, that kind of really broke my heart, but I was like alright, he’s being honest, you know, maybe he’s got his reasons or whatever, so no big deal.“