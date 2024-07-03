Brooks Jensen Invitation Extended, The O.C. Issue Challenge For Next Week’s WWE NXT

A match and segment were set up on this week’s episode of WWE NXT for next week’s show. Tuesday’s episode saw Shawn Michaels address Brooks Jensen’s disruptions of NXT TV and live events in recent weeks, noting that Jensen was given a sabbatical after he began spiralling out of control and had not been released from his NXT contract despite Jensen’s claims otherwise. Michaels said he believed in second chances and invited Jensen to a meeting with NXT GM Ava on next week’s show.

In addition, The O.C. issued a challenge to OTM for next week, saying that while Jaida Parker was able to beat Michin they weren’t done with the group yet and wanted a bout with Bronco Nima & Lucien Price.

Jensen and OTM have yet to respond to the invitations. NXT airs live next week on USA Network and will also feature fallout from NXT Heatwave.

