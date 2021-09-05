Bruce Prichard On Bam Bam Bigelow Working With Lawrence Taylor At WrestleMania XI, Reaction To Their Match

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Bam Bam Bigelow being WWE’s choice to work with Lawrence Taylor at WrestleMania XI, the reaction to their match, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on when WWE started working on ideas to have Lawrence Taylor wrestle and why Bam Bam Bigelow was the right opponent: “It was probably December by the time we got with LT. He had announced his retirement and all that, and I wanna say it was after Survivor Series…..again, looking outside of our business and you look at who is gonna face Lawrence Taylor, you’re looking at a big monster of a man with a very unique look that can handle himself in the ring with LT and be able to take LT through a match and know he would be able to get that job done. That was Bam Bam.”

On Bam Bam’s reaction to working with Taylor: “Over the moon. Absolutely over the moon. For a guy like Bam Bam, coming from where he came from and also being a New Jersey guy, I think that was kind of a big deal. Huge thrill. Who wouldn’t love that?”

On shooting the initial angle between Taylor and Bam Bam at Royal Rumble 1995: “It was played to perfection. LT is there and he loved to golf, and he was there to golf. People that knew LT in the sports world, it all made perfect sense. Bam Bam is out there having a match and everybody is having a good time throughout the night. Everybody is laughing, and LT is in on it laughing at Bam Bam. But then he sees Bam Bam and wants to be cool with him. Bam Bam takes exception to it, ‘Fuck you, man’ in the heat of the moment, and LT played it off perfectly firing back and all that shit. It was real, it was good. It was a damn good angle.”

On what it was like working with Taylor: “Absolutely fantastic. Top-notch, man. Came and trained, worked his ass off, had a respect for the business, and was an absolutely natural getting in the ring. He really worked hard and trained hard. Again, here was a guy who was willing to do anything and everything and didn’t want to be embarrassed. He wanted to go out and prove he could do something else. This was looked at, from LT’s point of view, as something fun and another way to keep his name out there in the world.”

On LT vs. Bam Bam at WrestleMania XI: “It was excellent. It was damn good for an outsider to come in and have the performance that LT had. Absolutely tremendous…..[Vince McMahon] loved it. It was a damn good job on everyone’s part.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Something to Wrestle with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.