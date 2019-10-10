Bruce Prichard on Billy Gunn Being Burned Out in 2004, Leaving For TNA and Forming Voodoo Kin Mafia

– On the latest Something to Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard looked back on the end of Billy Gunn’s WWE run in 2004 and his going to TNA where he formed the Voodoo Kin Mafia with Road Dogg. Gunn was released by WWE in November of 2004, and in 2005 he did a shoot interview with RF Video where he too several shots at the company and Triple H in specific. This was right around when he signed with TNA, where he reunited with B.G. James in the summer and they eventually turned their group from the James Gang to the VKM, the name of which was a reference to Vincent Kennedy McMahon. The two made direct references to WWE and their D-X personas, attempting to get McMahon and WWE’s direct attention by being as close to their old DX/New Age Outlaw personas as possible. The group lasted until 2008, though their “war” with WWE was over in 2007 after they declared “victory” by virtue of fans chanting ‘VKM’ on an episode of Raw.

Highlights from the discussion, and the full podcast, are below:

On if Gunn was burned out by this point: “I think so. Not only was Billy burned out, but I think creatively we’d run the gamut of what can we do with Billy. And Billy not being satisfied with anything that anybody came up with. A lot of times, the best thing to do is go away and learn a new ‘holt.'”

On Gunn going to TNA and creating the Voodoo Kin Mafia: “I wasn’t watching TNA at the time. I don’t remember a lot of it other than hearing about later on, the Voodoo Kin Mafia. Thought it was one of the stupidest f**king names I’ve ever heard. Be VKM, but Voodoo Kin Mafia, I don’t know what the f**k that’s supposed to mean. It was what it was, but that was the thing you did, man. You left, you bad-mouthed your company — again, something I just never understood. If you work somewhere for all these years and they’re good to you, and sometimes you’ve just gotta leave — for whatever reason, whether you f**k up, or they f**k up, they don’t want you. Just move on. But it doesn’t take away the good years that you had. So enjoy that, and life’s too short to be negative on shit.”

