Bruce Prichard On Original Concept For Buried Alive Match At WWE In Your House 11, Pitching Idea To Undertaker & Mankind

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed the idea behind the Buried Alive Match between The Undertaker and Mankind at In Your House 11, the original concept for the match, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on the idea behind the Buried Alive Match between The Undertaker and Mankind at In Your House 11 and the original concept: “What if we bury someone alive? That’s kind of how it starts sometimes, and you start thinking about can you actually do that and different ways to do it. The original, original concept was to do a graveyard match so that you were in an actual graveyard with a hole dug and then the object was to put your opponent in the hole in the graveyard. Whoever did, you scoop some dirt on them, and that’s the end of that. From there, it became, well if you’re promoting this match, what are you giving the live audience? And do you build a graveyard in the arena? That’s kind of where we hit the happy medium with doing the gravesite in the arena. But the original concept was a graveyard match.”

On pitching the concept to Undertaker and Mankind: “I know [Taker] thought we were crazy. It was like – because again, I thought the graveyard match kind of came from talking to everyone involved and saying, what if we could do this? Everyone was on board. Then you start thinking we’ve got to take it to an arena, we’re gonna do this, we’re gonna do that, and thinking of how does that work. I’m not gonna give away how we did it, but it was just a matter of…..the sell was, you’re gonna get a match. So, the audience is gonna get the match, but they’re also gonna get the buried alive. They get to be a part of it. I think that was the end sell to get everybody in, and everybody was on board.”

On the finish to the match: “Absolutely loved it. There were so many things about it, and again, the graveyard match, I really loved and really wanted to do. Still want to. But I loved every bit of it. I loved the visual of it and the holy shitness of it and the unknown and walking the fine line, dangerous part of it. To that, I go back and reminisce on this, it was a great display and great execution. What was there not to like?”

