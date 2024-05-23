Bruce Prichard Explains Why Bo Jackson Never Appeared in WWE

– During a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, WWE executive Bruce Prichard discussed former NFL and MLB player Bo Jackson never coming into WWE, despite some talks and interest in working with the athlete. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bruce Prichard on Bo Jackson never appearing in WWE: “We were talking about Bo being a three-athlete star if he wanted to come in, but Bo was concerned as far as how that would jeopardize his football and baseball career. Any little thing, yeah, he just wasn’t interested. He was interested. But he thought, ‘Oh, wrestling’s fake. Yeah, I can do that.’ Then when he found out, no, man. You gotta be a hybrid athlete to do it. And Bo was a great athlete. I just don’t think Bo had any desire to learn how to take a bump or do any of the things required to get into the ring.”

On working with outside talent for WWE: “With a lot of outside talent, they think, ah, this is gonna be easy, but that’s why I have so much respect for a guy like [Mike] Tyson and a guy like Floyd Mayweather… Even today, the Bad Bunnys of the world, the Logan Pauls of the world. Those guys, they live it… It’s not just a guy coming in and showing up for a match and doing a couple of moves. That won’t work, especially with today’s audience.”