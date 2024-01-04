Bruce Prichard On Why He Hated the Big Hell in a Cell Bumps

Many Hell in a Cell matches have delivered signature mega-bump moments, but Bruce Prichard says he wasn’t a fan of them at all. The WWE gimmick match has includes many moments like Triple H backdropping Mick Foley through the cage top, Rikishi going off the top of the Armageddon 2000 HIAC cage and Foley’s iconic bumps against the Undertaker. Prichard said on a recent Something To Wrestle With that he hated those moments, and weighed in on why. You can see the highlights below:

On the difficulty of doing production on multi-man gimmick matches: “Yes, it’s challenging at best. And you know, Camera Two is your friend, because it’s post to

post.”

On the big bumps in Hell in a Cell: “It was understood with talent [that it would happen]. Wasn’t understood with me, I hated it. Mick did his bump, great. Wasn’t wild about that. But you know, there were a lot of safety precautions put in. But man to me it was — and even with the safety precautions, Mick gets all his teeth knocked out. Didn’t work like it was supposed to. A lot of different things that can go wrong, and I cringe every time that somebody tries to one up. ‘Well, this has never been done!’ Well, there’s a reason it’s never been done.

“And I didn’t always have the most confidence in in some of the folks that that would set things up like that, and that worried me as well. But I think that we should have stopped it and made the Hell in the Cell be what the Hell in the Cell should have been. And that’s a structure that takes place inside the cell. A match inside the cell, yeah. That takes place inside the cell.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Something to Wrestle with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.