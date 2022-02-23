Bruce Prichard On Whether Ken Shamrock vs. Steve Austin Feud Would’ve Worked, Shamrock’s Dungeon Match With Owen Hart

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed whether a heel Ken Shamrock vs. Steve Austin would’ve worked in WWE, Shamrock facing Owen Hart in a Dungeon Match at Fully Loaded 1998, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on the decision to make Ken Shamrock the referee for Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13: “I think it was Vince’s idea. It was a way to introduce Ken, and also put him right up on top. So, Ken was involved in a major program with Bret and Steve, and it just fit. It was a good fit, specifically for that program of Bret and Steve. They needed someone like that – someone like a Ken Shamrock to really get in there and be a part of that match. It was believable, and Bret and Steve were believable, and Shamrock was obviously believable.”

On whether a heel Shamrock vs. Steve Austin would’ve worked in WWE: “Yes, I think he possibly could have. There’s a part of Ken’s personality that is very heelish. Yeah, he can definitely come across as a dick, and he can come across very egotistical. But then there was that other part of Ken that you just couldn’t not like. That kind of shined through too on him, and I think there was something about him and it was that inner confidence that made Ken stand out above everybody else in many ways.”

On Shamrock facing Owen Hart in a Dungeon Match at Fully Loaded 1998: “I absolutely loved it because it was different, and it was the guys that needed to be in it doing it. I thought it was believable and just a shitload of fun. People always romanticize about the dungeon. Here you got to see it and have a match in it, and it was good and fun. And like I said, we made a lot of improvements to the dungeon.”

