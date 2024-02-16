Bruce Prichard Says He Loved ‘Stuttering’ Bubba Ray Dudley Gimmick

Bruce Prichard says that he was a big fan of Bubba Ray Dudley’s stuttering gimmick. Prichard spoke about the Dudley Boys on the latest Something to Wrestle With and noted that Bubba (now Bully Ray)’s stuttering gimmick was the most entertaining to him.

“I find the Dudleys to be highly entertaining,” Prichard said (per Wrestling Inc). “You got Big Dick Dudley, and Spike Dudley, … but the most entertaining, to me, was ‘Stuttering’ Bubba Ray Dudley.”

He added, “To me, that was the endearing Dudley. To me, that made me want to help him [and] root for him all that much more, because I knew … he [was] fighting to get this out here. He was emotional.”

The Dudleys were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018 and have since moved on from the company.