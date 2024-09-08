Bruce Prichard Shares Original Plans For WrestleMania 7 Main Event

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard talked about Sgt. Slaughter’s return to WWE in 1990, his feud with Hulk Hogan, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Slaughter’s WWE return for Hulk Hogan feud: “I think Vince had his way in his mind early on that it was going to be Sheik [vs.] Tugboat. You know, when just the little skirmish in the Middle East was was not even anywhere intensified, but you did have a heel there in Saddam Hussein. And Tugboat being Hulk’s best friend, that was Hulk’s program. But without a doubt man, I think that when Sgt. came back and the reaction, and people did know him, he did get a great reaction, that ‘Man, you take Sarge, turn him heel, and put him against Hulk Hogan.’ The Greatest American Hero and Sgt. Slaughter, ‘GI Joe Sgt. Slaughter against the Real American in Hulk Hogan?’ That was — man, that’s natural. And I think that that was one of those things maybe in Vince’s head that he thinks, ‘Okay, I can get there at WrestleMania eight and holy cow, it’ll be incredible.’ But as things got on, it was like, ‘Vince, the Tugboat thing ain’t gonna work.’ And [we] switched very quickly to Sgt. Slaughter.”

On originally wanting to do Tugboat against Hogan at WrestleMania 7 and Slaughter match at WrestleMania 8: “No, I’m saying if the Tugboat thing had worked out, Tugboat would have been at [WrestleMania] VII with Hulk. Then you would have, like, a full year and a half to build Sgt. to go to VIII with Hulk.”

On Slaughter vs. Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 7: “It was what it was. And he main evented with Hulk Hogan, dropped the championship, and it was all done. So good for him. I mean, you know, he got his main event. I think it was deserved.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Something To Wrestle With an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.