Bruce Prichard Recalls Being Involved in Playboy’s Deal With Sable

– Bruce Prichard spoke about Sable in the latest Something to Wrestle With podcast and discussed being involved in the arrangement of her Playboy deal. You can see highlights from the discussion below, per Wrestling Inc:

On WWE partnering with Playboy for Sable’s appearance on the cover of the magazine: “We were hot at the time and the product itself was hot and Rena was — good god, Sable that character [was] one of the most downloaded females in the world. Playboy as they often or at least did back in the day would often reach out to celebrities or other people who would appeal to their audience and make that offer, ‘would you pose nude for Playboy?’ They approached WWE about Sable and asked. There was even talk of doing the women of WWF and all that other stuff but Playboy had approached us.”

On how the deal came about: “I don’t know all the particulars about this but usually they approach the company and since we have the talent contract we’re the ones that broker the deal and yeah the company gets a portion of that money because they’re under contract to the company. So I’m sure Vince looking at it and saying, ‘which of the females?’ Then approached her and asked if she would even be in interested in it if it’s something she’d consider doing and she interested in doing it so they went further on with the deal until finally it was actually done and everybody agreed on it.”

On Playboy using the cover pic they used, and not the one of her being concealed only by a WWF Women’s Title: “I think it was Playboy’s choice looking at the two pictures and deciding which one was gonna sell more magazines. Not just appealing to the wrestling fan with the belt and what have you. I don’t know what the hell their thinking was behind it but I thought the cover they picked was a pretty good one.”