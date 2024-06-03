Bruce Prichard Remembers Shooting Wrestling Scene For Episode of Boy Meets World

During the latest episode of Pod Meets World (via Fightful, Bruce Prichard recalled shooting a wrestling match for a Boy Meets World episode, one of several in that show’s history. In this one, season four’s “Sixteen Candles and Four-Hundred-Pound Men”, Cory Matthews finds himself having to coach Frankie’s father (Vader) against Jake Roberts, while also attending Topanga’s sixteenth birthday party. Prichard did the announcing for the fictional match.

He said: “We’re in Anaheim and we’re trying to present a live event for Anaheim. A live event is a different feel than when we go out and produce television because the talent are accustomed to a bit of waiting around and having to do things two or three times. We operate a lot differently than Hollywood does. Hollywood has the luxury of ‘cut,’ then you move things into place and try it again. We don’t have that luxury in front of a live paying audience that wants to be entertained. That was part of the frustration. The event in and of itself was a little bit longer that night because we had to fit in the Jake The Snake Roberts and Vader match. Then, what should have been a 10 minute match, I think we ended up going 35 to 40 minutes. You had them all down at ringside, you’re trying to get this heartfelt scene of ‘Dad, do you love me?’ I’m sitting ringside in a white suit with my face painted red. I’m trying to direct them there. I’m trying to calm Jake down. ‘Hey man, it’s okay. Stay there, do your thing. Vader is doing his thing,’ and to make it logical for the audience. You had to do certain things to get Vader in that position and protect Jake. On top of that, talent backstage, ‘Bruce, you done producing your movie?“