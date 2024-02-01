Bruce Prichard Undergoes Tricep Surgery

WWE executive Bruce Prichard underwent tricep surgery today. Conrad Thompson, who co-hosts Something To Wrestle With alongside Prichard, posted to Twitter to announce that Prichard was set to undergo the surgery this morning, and that they would look to record their latest episode over the weekend.

Prichard wrote:

“Bruce is having triceps surgery this morning. We hope to record Saturday.”

Prichard has had a number of procedures done over the past few years, most recently surgery on his left shoulder last year.