Brutus Beefcake Remembers Working With Antonio Inoki

– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Brutus Beefcake discussed the passing of Antonio Inoki and his time working with him. He stated the following on Inoki:

“I met Inoki in 1980 and wrestled for their federation up until 93. New Japan. He was a great man, he was always fortunate and always nice. I worked with him a few times in six-man tag team matches, and I always enjoyed it. It was always an honor, a pleasure to work with his company, you know.”

The wrestling legend and icon tragically passed away earlier this month. He was 79 years old.