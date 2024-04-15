Bryan Danielson Says There’s A Blackpool Combat Club Book Club

Bryan Danielson says that the Blackpool Combat Club has a book club. Danielson spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and during it he confirmed that the stable has a book club of sorts where they recommend books to each other.

“Yes, there is a BCC book club,” he said. “We recommend books to each other. Reading is fantastic. Once you open the door to the world of books, there is so much to learn… The BCC book club helps us stay connected. We share the belief that reading can enhance your life.”

Danielson went on to say of the group, “Moxley is a big reader, too. He loves to read and think and analyze. He’s very creative. Claudio reads a little less than we do, but he likes to read. Wheeler, I’m not sure of his reading status [laughs]. We are focused on trying to read more.”