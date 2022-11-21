Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Doesn’t Focus On Chasing Championships

Speaking recently on One Fall with Ron Funches, Bryan Danielson spoke about his commitment to investing in the industry and the inspiration he takes from being able to mentor and teach newer talent (via Fightful). He explained that the pursuit of a title takes a backseat to his enjoyment of performing and assisting his co-workers in their in-ring development. You can read a highlight from Danielson and listen to the full episode below.

On his primary focus as a wrestler: “What I feel like my job is in wrestling at this point is service. That’s actually what brings me the most joy. Me being champion or anything like that, if they really wanted me to be champion, I’d do it, if they thought it was good for business, but that’s not what inspires me or brings me joy. Being able to get in the ring with younger talent or being able to give back, that’s the stuff that brings value to my life. Especially now, as an older wrestler. I don’t need the spotlight, nor do I really want the spotlight. I love AEW Dark and AEW Dark Elevation. I would love just being on those shows. I would love to do that. Tony Khan pays me too much money to do that. He wants me to be on TV and that kind of stuff. I would be just as happy, probably more happy, because I love to wrestle, but being able to wrestle and then also helping people achieve their dreams in wrestling. Those are things that inspire me and light up my brain. When he approached me with wrestling Daniel Garcia, I was like, ‘That sounds great, I would love to do that.'”