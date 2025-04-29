wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson Explains the Approach of the AEW Disciplinary Committee
– During a recent interview with The Daily Star, AEW’s Bryan Danielson discussed being a part of the promotion’s disciplinary committee. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
Bryan Danielson on being part of AEW’s disciplinary committee: “Yeah, who has the perspective of like, okay, so from like the business side, so one of there’s two other people on the disciplinary committee, one’s a lawyer, one’s our chief financial officer maybe.”
On how each member approaches it with a different perspective: “But it has like a very business background, and they come at it from, we all come at it from different perspectives. We all, I think we’re all good at listening to each other and hearing each other’s perspectives, and then using those perspectives to weigh and balance, whatever the outcomes might be.”
More Trending Stories
- Janel Grant’s Team Files Response To Vince McMahon, WWE Trying to Stop Discovery Phase Of Lawsuit
- Bryan Danielson Says He Ranks His AEW Title Win at Wembley Above WrestleMania 30
- Konnan Explains Why WWE Acquiring AAA Is a Positive Move, Says He Will Be Part of WWE’s Creative Team
- Arn Anderson On The Greatest Tag Teams Not In the WWE Hall of Fame