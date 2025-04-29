– During a recent interview with The Daily Star, AEW’s Bryan Danielson discussed being a part of the promotion’s disciplinary committee. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bryan Danielson on being part of AEW’s disciplinary committee: “Yeah, who has the perspective of like, okay, so from like the business side, so one of there’s two other people on the disciplinary committee, one’s a lawyer, one’s our chief financial officer maybe.”

On how each member approaches it with a different perspective: “But it has like a very business background, and they come at it from, we all come at it from different perspectives. We all, I think we’re all good at listening to each other and hearing each other’s perspectives, and then using those perspectives to weigh and balance, whatever the outcomes might be.”