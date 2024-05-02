Bryan Danielson Injury Update Given On AEW Dynamite

AEW provided an injury update on Bryan Danielson during this week’s AEW Dynamite. Danielson was tended to after taking a Storm Diver 91 by Will Ospreay during their match at AEW Dynasty, and it was noted on Wednesday’s show that he is not cleared to travel due to injuries suffered at the show.

At this time, there’s no word on when Danielson will return to AEW television. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Danielson for a quick and full recoveryu.