– Starrcast announced its first group of guests for this year’s convention, which will be held during AEW All In Texas weekend. The following guests were announced:

* Former AEW Tag Team Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Sting

* Former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson

* AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

* Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland

* Mina Shirakawa

* The Opps (Katsuyori Shibata, Samoa Joe, and Powerhouse Hobbs)

* The Hurt Syndicate (MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MJF)

