Bryan Danielson, Sting, Jon Moxley, Toni Storm, & More Set for Starrcast Texas

June 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Starrcast Texas 2025 Image Credit: Starrcast

– Starrcast announced its first group of guests for this year’s convention, which will be held during AEW All In Texas weekend. The following guests were announced:

* Former AEW Tag Team Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Sting
* Former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson
* AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm
* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley
* Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland
* Mina Shirakawa
* The Opps (Katsuyori Shibata, Samoa Joe, and Powerhouse Hobbs)
* The Hurt Syndicate (MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MJF)

