Bryan Danielson Thinks Match With Kenny Omega May Have Topped Wrestlemania Match with Kofi Kingston

In an interview with 6ABC in Philadelphia (via Fightful), Bryan Danielson spoke about his match with Kenny Omega at AEW Grand Slam and how he feels it may be his favorite wrestling experience.

He said: “As I’m out there and the crowd is going crazy…when you look back on favorite matches, it’s hard because there is a recency bias, but that was my favorite experience in a match. My favorite experience before was wrestling Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania, but I think that may have topped it. One of the things I think about in these moments where fans are super into something is how lucky I am to be doing this thing I love to this incredible reaction. I haven’t talked to Punk about it in years, but CM Punk and I wrestled each other, I think it was 2004 or 2005, in this little promotion in Florida in front of 75 people and we wrestled for like 45 minutes. We’re out there in front of so few people and you could hear the people. They were talking, they weren’t even booing us. There’s a guy in the front row and he says to his friend, ‘These guys aren’t very good, are they?’ The guy is like, ‘No, not really.’ It’s not even booing, they’re just talking, but we could hear it. It’s such a deflating experience as opposed to having this experience where fans are excited to see you tie up. Gratitude is what it feels like.“