Bryan Danielson Opens Up On Lying To WWE About Injury Status, Seeing Next Three Years As ‘Climax’ Of His Career

Bryan Danielson appeared on Moose & Maggie on WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM/660AM New York ahead of AEW Dynamite Grand Slam on Wednesday, and he discussed two interesting topics regarding his past and future in wrestling.

During the interview, Danielson opened up on lying to WWE about his injury status after a concussion and why it served as a good lesson for others moving forward:

“When I was kind of forced to retire, it was more based out of, like, because I lied to them – that’s a good lesson to a lot of people, when you’re talking your medical history, be very honest, because some things were uncovered. (They said), ‘Wait a second. It’s not that we don’t think you can wrestle. We can’t trust you anymore with your body.'”

Danielson also noted that he sees the next three years as the climax of his wrestling career:

“Proving things is focused on other people. I’m not interested in that. I feel like I’ve proven to everybody that I’m pretty good at what I do…. I see these next three years as kind of my last as a full-time wrestler… In my mind, it’s not like I’m tapering off – this is the climax of my career.”

Danielson will square off with Kenny Omega on this week’s Dynamite.