BT Sport Announces Broadcast Details for WWE Clash at the Castle, Will Air on BT Sport 2

– WWE’s UK broadcast partner, BT Sport, announced today that WWE Clash at the Castle will air on BT Sport 2 instead of BT Sport Box Office. This means the event will be available to viewers who do not currently subscribe to WWE Network in the UK.

WWE Clash at the Castle is scheduled for Saturday, September 3. It will be held at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The show marks the first WWE stadium show in the UK since SummerSlam 1992. It will be broadcast live in the US on Peacock.

You can check out BT Sport’s announcement and preview on Clash at the Castle below: